IIM Raipur exits CAP, to go with independent admission process

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has announced that it will conduct admissions to its prestigious 2-year MBA programme through an independent selection process in the upcoming cycle.

With this, the IIM will not be a part of the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025 and will evaluate candidates directly based on their CAT scores and personal interviews.

The IIM said that with this strategic shift, they aim to offer applicants a streamlined and personalised application experience that underscores the institute's unwavering commitment to academics and innovation in management education.

The short-listing of profiles will begin in the second week of January 2025. The admission interview will be conducted in eight cities -- Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Guwahati and Raipur.

For the 2022-2024 batch, the highest CTC offered at IIM-R was Rs 42.29 LPA, while the average CTC stood at Rs 18.15 LPA.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, told IANS on Tuesday, "Our institute is committed to the holistic development of our students. Alongside academic excellence, we also present opportunities that, nurture cross-cultural and emotional intelligence, and innovation and enhance the entrepreneurial spirit. With our decision to conduct an independent admission process, we aim to provide a more tailored and seamless experience for applicants, aligning with our vision to nurture talent and innovation. For instance, we will have at least one industry expert in our interview panel, we plan to do interviews across eight cities, including Guwahati and Lucknow -- signifying our intent to reach the hinterlands of our nation. This will also ensure a larger social outreach to our flagship MBA programme delivered by our high intellect faculty and will continue to set benchmarks in academic excellence, diversity, and industry relevance, empowering students to excel globally."

The tentative duration of the interview is from February 10 to March 9, 2025. Aspiring candidates can access all information, including eligibility criteria, selection procedures, and guidelines, from the official IIM-R Admissions Portal.

Over the past years, the premier management institute achieved an impressive gender diversity ratio. With its steady industry connections, the institute attracted 116 recruiters during the past academic year's placement drive, including 38 new additions to its recruiter pool. The institute continuously showcases remarkable academic diversity, welcoming students from fields such as engineering, science, commerce, arts, medicine, law, hotel management, etc.

IIM Raipur's two-year flagship MBA programme is crafted to develop leaders holding a strong foundation in business management, analytics, and innovative thinking. Through its engaging and rich curriculum, industry-aligned projects, and experiential learning opportunities, the programme ensures students are prepared to tackle complicated business challenges and drive meaningful change across diverse sectors, Kakani added.

