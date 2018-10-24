Admit cards for the IIM's (Indian Institutes of Management) Common Admission Test (CAT) scheduled for November 25, can now be downloaded by aspirants. The official website (www.iimcat.ac.in) has released the admit cards at 1 pm onwards from Wednesday (October 24). The admit card can be downloaded till the date of test.

If you are an applicant for the IIM CAT 2018, follow these four steps to download your admit card

Open the website- www.iimcat.ac.in Click 'Login' tab below download CAT 2018 Admit Card option on the homepage Enter your login details used for registration Click download and take a printout of the admit card

CAT is a must for admission to post-graduate management programmes offered at IIMs in India. The shortlisted candidates on the basis of their scores in CAT are also subject to their academic qualification, ECA activities and work experience for further rounds of selection. This may include Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI).

CAT 2018 exam scheduled on November 25, 2018 (Sunday), will have a duration of 180 minutes and there will be three sections-

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. IIM CAT website also clarifies some questions in each section may not be of the multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen.

The registration process for the CAT 2018 was open from August 8 and it was supposed to wind up on September 19. However, the last date to apply was extended to September 26. Candidates have been given the option to select four test cities in order of preference. If the candidate is not allotted any of their chosen cities, the CAT guide says he/she will be allotted an alternate city which is assigned randomly.