The Indian Institutes of Management, Bodh Gaya has invited online applications for faculty positions (Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor) for various disciplines. The applications are called from OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PWD category, stated the IIM management in its notice released on May 27.

Applications invited in IIM-Bodh Gaya

Those candidates 'who believe in the institution-building and have a passion for high-quality teaching and proven credentials for carrying out outstanding research' can send online applications for the posts.

Those interested can visit the official website of the institute via www.iimbg.ac.in.

Those candidates selected for the faculty positions will be provided the prescribed salary packages and perks as per the 7th CPC along with semi-furnished leased accommodation or House Rent Allowance (HRA).

The last date for submission of the online application is 21 June 2020.

The notice also added that the reservations for the posts are done as per the policies issued by the Government.

IIMs- the elite B-schools

IIMs are the most prestigious business schools in the country. The IIMs lay emphasis on practical experience and critical thinking instead of rote learning and conventional academic schedule.

Mentored by the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, IIM Bodh Gaya was established in 2015.

The Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya, Bihar is the 16th of such management schools in India. The institute focuses on developing a culture and curriculum that focuses on creating socially responsible managers and emotionally mature leaders.