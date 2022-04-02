IIM-Ahmedabad announced that its iconic logo inspired by Siddi Saiyed Mosque jaali representing Ahmedabad, will be redesigned as a part of its website's revamp process. But the decision has snowballed into a major controversy, with the prestigious B-school's faculty protesting against the proposed logo. Seeing how the decision was met with criticism, IIM-A issued a statement clarifying the new logo ethos.

"The proposed logo continues the legacy of the original logo, retains the status line in Sanskrit (VidyaViniyogadVikasa) as in the original, the colour rendition has been improved, the fonts modernized, the 'jaali' inspired brand mark has been made more amenable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct. The proposed logo is to be released in June of this year after the annual vacation," the statement read.

The institute's governing body decided to replace the current logo with two new ones, one for domestic use and the other for International. The current logo, adopted in 1961, has a Sanskrit verse 'Vidya viniyogadvikasa', which translates to development through the distribution or application of knowledge. As per the proposed change, the Sanskrit shloka would only be in the international logo. The impression of the mosque's grille is retained but made bold with less abstractness compared to the original logo.

What is the controversy?

IIM-A had announced recently that the logo is being changed as the institute is in the process of revamping its website. The proposal got a green signal at a recent meeting of the IIM-A Board. "Evaluation, exploration, development of wordmark, development of brandmark were all kept in mind while coming up with the final design recommendations," the statement read.

But a few faculty members of IIM-A opposed this proposal, saying it would have far-reaching implications and long-term consequences on the brand and its stakeholders. At least 45 faculty members signed a letter addressed to the Board of Governors in protest of the proposed idea to change the logo.

The former IIM-A director Bakul Dholakia opposed the idea and said that it defied logic and reason and that it would dilute the institute's identity.

Also, it appears from the details of the Academy Council meeting that there was no consensus between the IIM Institute and its Academic Council members, IndiaTV News reported.