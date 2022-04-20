The first business ingredient with the potential energy of your new firm is business concepts. However, there is one crucial question you must address: how did your company become unique? One of your most crucial competitive advantages is the distinctiveness of your company. As a result, a one-of-a-kind business frequently begins with a one-of-a-kind concept.

Photographer turned Instagram model and influencer Justin Borbe / igjustin is adding a new business to his diversified income stream of High-quality digital portraits. He has a number of characteristics as a Lifestyle Influencer. His looks, grin, style, and personality are all well-known. He's also known for his attractive Instagram photos and videos. He has a loyal fan base. Soon, you'll be seeing him in more fashion and modeling assignments. He usually posts pictures of himself in fashionable attire on Instagram.

With the boom of NFTs, the art collective industry has increased surprisingly. One of his many talents is photography which is one of the reasons why his fan base likes to tune in to his page with a captivating mixture of photography, fashion and lifestyle. His photography style is unique, he likes to try different angles or taking photos through windows or using a mirror for reflection. He shares that he gets motivated by positive reactions from his audience and one of that he remembers frequently was "I love your work, it's like I'm there with you.".

Through his new business, he wants to showcase his art to the world, he wants people to be a part of his journey and his experience. He wants to portray the world through his lens. As a picture speaks a thousand words, he wants to portray a story through the captured images. You can collect the images in different sizes and formats.