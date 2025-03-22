Iftar party2025: Vivian Dsena breaks fast with dates, looks dapper in traditional black outfit ; love birds Chahat Pandey- Dijvijay Singh twin in white

The holy month of Ramadan is here, and Muslims across the world are embarking on a spiritual journey of reflection, fasting, and charity.

After fasting all day, devotees break their fast with Iftar—the evening meal that marks the end of the daily fast. Traditionally, Iftar begins with dates, water, fruits, or something light, followed by a hearty meal.

As Eid al-Fitr approaches, expected to be celebrated at the end of March, several celebrities have been hosting Iftar parties for their friends and loved ones.

On Friday, Bigg Boss 18 fame Sara Afreen Khan hosted an Iftar gathering at a plush restaurant. The event was attended by Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Singh, Nisha Rawal (along with her son), Digvijay Singh, and many others.

Netizens were blown away seeing Vivian in the traditional outfit at the party.

Vivian looked dapper in a traditional black kurta-pyjama, while Chahatt Pandey opted for an elegant white kurta. Sara Afreen stunned in a grey and white shaded kaftan, while Nisha Rawal wore a striking red suit as she attended with her son. Dijviajy Singh wore a white shirt.

Take a look

Sara shared inside glimpses of the Iftar celebrations on social media, posting pictures and videos from the event.

Earlier, actress Isha Malviya was also spotted attending an Iftar gathering in the city.

Vivaan breaks his fast with dates

Earlier this week, Vivian Dsena attended yet another iftar party and several videos and clips from the feast had gone viral. In the video, Vivian was seen eating a piece of date or Khajoor after keeping a day-long fast at the Iftar party. He sat along with one of his friends.

For the Iftar, Vivaan opted for a casual look as he wore a green shirt paired with blue jeans.