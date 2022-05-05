Karnataka Forest Department has paid a remarkable tribute to an honourable Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer P Srinivas who was beheaded by notorious forest brigand Veerappan in 1991. The government has built a museum, restored the jeep used by Srinivas and showcased various belongings as memorabilia.

"This is the first such tribute to a martyred Forest Officer anywhere in India. People still love him and remember his contribution in conservation and moreover, he took the local villagers into confidence. We thought restoring the jeep and creating a museum is the best way to honour Srinivas, who was a 'Keerthi Chakra' (the second-highest peacetime gallantry award) recipient in 1992," DCF Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division V. Yedukondalu said.

In the museum, there's a rich history of Srinivas. Photos, letters, documents, clothes and personal notes can be found at the museum at the forest guest house at Kollegal inaugurated by Chamarajanagar District Minister V. Somanna. One of the three jeeps that Srinivas drove was restored fully after it had been dumped near the Palar Range Forest Officer 30 years ago. The forest department spent Rs 1.1 lakh for the repair and restoration and another Rs 3 lakh to display it has a souvenir.

Reacting to the news of the commemoration, retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao wrote: "Wonderful gesture.. took so long to happen! IFS Srinivas was a role model for young civil service aspirants like us in late 1980s. Thanks to Forest Department for honoring their Martyr.."

The brutal murder of IFS officer

Born on September 12, 1954, Srinivas joined IFS in 1979 and was working as deputy conservator of forests in Chamarajanagara. He was also an assistant commander of Special Task Force (STF) formed to nab Veerappan.

Srinivas went above and beyond his line of duty to nab the dreaded Veerappan. He went on to stay in Gopinatham, Veerappan's native village and built a temple there to win over the villagers who were sympathetic toward the criminal. Srinivas wanted to persuade Veerappan to surrender, but the forest brigand had other plans.

Under the false pretence of surrendering, Veerappan invited Srinivas but was beheaded on November 10, 1991. Srinivas's head was not found, but his body, bearing the marks of Veerappan's torture, was recovered.