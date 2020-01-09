We live in a world where people consume content in the form of web series and shows on OTT platforms. The director plays a key role in making a show work on the digital space. There's been a significant growth of directors who are working towards a lot of web series. Rahul Gupta, a middle-class man who hails from Kanpur has his eyes set on becoming one of the most successful directors. He began his journey in 2017 when he moved to Mumbai and started approaching several production houses for work. His life changed when Vishal Chaturvedi, a popular director approached him to work with him at Laughing Colours, one of the well-known pages on Facebook.

His only goal was to direct films and working at Laughing Colours was the onset of his career. With learning a lot of things, he possessed expertise in creating viral content. Some of his best works at Laughing Colours are 'Gaali', 'Beti Kyun Bachao', 'Smoker's Diary' and many others. After working there for a year, Rahul was on a hunt for a new job as he wanted to explore better opportunities. Speaking about the same, he said, "Growth is very important in everyone's life not just financially but also professionally. After creating viral video content, I wanted to try my luck in the digital space. Some things take time, but they are definitely worth the wait." After quitting his job, he started approaching a lot of producers for work.

"If you want to explore creativity, change must definitely happen. You can't stick to one place or a thing and limit yourself in your comfort zone. To be a director, I need to learn a lot of creative processes and it can only happen when there is a change in work", he added. To work for himself, he was in search of producers who could invest in one of his web series. Things took a better start when Ankur Tiwari, owner of Brotherhood Motion Pictures and brother of singer Ankit Tiwari expressed his interest of working with Rahul. The duo worked together in 'Beer Boys and Vodka Girls' which was helmed by Gupta. His current work as a director is yet another web series with the OTT platform, ULLU. Besides entertaining people, Rahul Gupta wants to make relevant cinema for his audiences as well and we wish him all the best for his forthcoming works.