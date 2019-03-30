Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that his party will scrap the Niti Aayog if voted to power in Lok Sabha elections as it has served no purpose other than marketing presentations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "fudging data".

He said the party will restore Planning Commission, which will have renowned experts and thin staff.

"If voted to power, we will scrap the Niti Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM & fudging data. We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists and experts with less than 100 staff," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar had slammed the Congress promise of minimum income guarantee scheme 'Nyay' saying that its cost at 2 per cent of the GDP and 13 per cent of the budget will ensure that real needs of people remain unsatisfied.

Kumar was issued notice by the Election Commission for his remarks.