It might have been a while but Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's lipstick controversy is still fresh in everyone's mind. It was during an interview that Alia Bhatt had said how Ranbir Kapoor asks her to "wipe off" her lipstick as he likes her natural lip colour more. While this could have been a perfectly normal conversation between a couple, the star couple faced massive backlash for the same.

From being called a major "red flag" to being called "toxic", Ranbir Kapoor was at the receiving end of a lot of hate and negativity. While Ranbir isn't officially on social media, Alia did face the heat of it all. And now, after months of the controversy, Ranbir has reacted to it. The Brahmastra actor has said that if people want to use him as the face of toxic masculinity, he is fine with it as they are fighting for a much bigger cause.

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction

"Recently, I was reading an article about being toxic and something relating to some statement I made, and I understand. Listen, I am on your side. Whatever you are fighting against this toxic masculinity, I am on the side of people who are fighting for it. So, if they want to use me as a face, I am fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling bad about them having an opinion on what I said," Ranbir said in an interview.

What had Alia Bhatt said

"After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because, one thing, my husband, when he wasn't my husband, when he was my boyfriend as well, and we used to go out, he used to be like, 'Wipe that off', because he loves the natural colour of my lips," Alia had said in an interview with Vogue.