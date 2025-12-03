Ram Gopal Varma has once again walked back to his Sridevi's thunder thighs comment. The director and Sridevi had worked together in films like Great Robbery, Govindhaa Govindhaa and Hairaan. It was in his book 'Guns and Thighs' that the director had written about the actress, her talent and her 'thunder thighs'.

Ram Gopal Varma has now said that he doesn't regret his statement. He added that her thighs were what made her unique apart from her acting talent. He reasoned that one shouldn't limit an actor to just the acting abilities. He added that he has always maintained that Sridevi was a great actress but her 'thunder thighs' also contributed to her fame.

Stands by his thunder thigh statement

"What is wrong with objectification? That was an asset she had apart from her talent. I think calling it objectification is objectification. How does a person become unique? There will be reasons. You should not limit it to the fact that she's a great actress or a great human being. It could be due to this also. Why avoid it? When did I say she's not an actor? I was saying they (her 'thunder thighs') also contributed (to her fame)," he told Zoom.

RGV on Big B's height, Sridevi's thighs

RGV further went on to say that he believes that if the actress had thin legs she wouldn't have become this big a star. He reasoned how Amitabh's tall height also contributed to him being a great star.

"I personally believe if she had thin legs, she would never have become a star. They were part of the whole package. If Amitabh Bachchan were 6 inches shorter, I'm not very sure he would have become a big star. Or if Shah Rukh Khan were 6 inches taller, I don't know if he would have been a big star," he reasoned.