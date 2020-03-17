Salman Khan has always spoken his mind in interviews giving out numerous controversial statements. Nevertheless, the actor has been the centre of media attention. Salman Khan has always been in the news for various reasons and continues to be. While little has changed, this was one of those times when the actor got candid.

Salman Khan discusses media rumours

One of the interviews Salman Khan did over a decade ago in 1999 has surfaced. This was after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Hello Brother. In the interview, Salman Khan addressed a lot his public image, rumours, his equation with other Bollywood heroes like Shah Rukh Khan in the industry and all the talk on his marriage at the time.

When it came to the rumours about his life and what he is doing. The interviewer asked him about rumours floating around at the time that Khan was not going on shoots, was drinking away and was in love. The actor rubbished the rumours saying that people write anything to sell magazines.

In response to the reaction, the interviewer said, "It can be so damaging to a major star like you who has got a great fan following. It's such a big rumour, it's not a small bit of news." Salman Khan explained it to him, "Now, let's say if I am travelling in my car at 80 miles per hour and a dog barks, will I stop my car and chase after it? No. So let them write or say what they want. The matter ends there."

The actor justified his opinion, "In six months I am going to have four releases. If I am not working that much, if I am locking myself in the room and I am drinking, it's not possible na?" He said that it was not the media's fault they don't know him. He said that what the media does is unfair especially when they try to show they know it all.

Salman Khan said that he forgave the media for what they write and say. The journalist asks if he can forgive and forget. Salman Khan addressed it with a subtle threat, "Forget tho I will not. One day they write something so damaging, messes up my personal life. Or you know, messes up something for my parents, or some people who are close to me. Then I will show you what I do to these people."

Clearly, not much has changed. But, we can hope it has for him.