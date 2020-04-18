This lockdown phase may or may not have given us anything to cherish, but it certainly has brought our happy childhood memories back. For decades, the whole nation used to sit and watch Hum Paanch on their television screens.

The story of the dysfunctional Mathur couple and their five daughters, drove the nation crazy for several years in a row. Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when the makers decided to bring it back during the lockdown period. And we couldn't be happier! But, let's add a little bit of twist to the Hum Paanch family. What if the show was made in Bollywood? Who could play who? Let's check out.

Gajaraj Rao as Anand Mathur: Let's bring in the latest, nation's favourite dad in town – Gajraj Rao – to play this iconic role. We think, country's most popular dad, Rao, would be a perfect fit for this role. What say?

Neena Gupta as Bina Mathur: It's Neena Gupta's honesty that translates into her performances and strikes a chord with us. Though there never was a doubt on her acting calibre or on how fine an actor she is, her performances in Badhai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and the latest, Panchayat, have reaffirmed the fact. We are sure, the firebrand performer would add her own tadka and twist to the role which we would love even more.

Vidya Balan as Meenakshi: We can't have Hum Paanch and not have Vidya Balan in it, right? While Vidya had earlier played the role of Radhika, we would love to see her play the role of the eldest daughter, Meenakshi, who is all for women power and equality.

Taapsee Pannu as Radhika: Radhika was this intelligent, geeky daughter who always used to find rationale behind everything and question people's actions. And isn't that exactly what Taapsee Pannu does in almost all her films? A terrific actor, we would love to see Taapsee play the role of Radhika with much aplomb.

Alia Bhatt as Sweety: Played by Rakhi Vijan, the impression that Sweety left on our hearts, is difficult to surpass. However, if there is anyone who can do justice to the role, it has to be Alia Bhatt. We see the same spunk and quirk in Alia that Rakhi's role had and she seems to be tailor-made for it. And who better than Alia for singing and dancing every time the doorbell rings?

Parineeti Chopra as Kajal: We see the same kind of spunk and attitude in Parineeti that Kajal had. With that cap and that scarf around her neck, Parineeti would just kill it!

Zaira Wasim as Chhoti: Though Zaira has bid good-bye to the industry, it would be fun to see her not play a serious, problematic role, for once.