'If he's a womaniser, why are you behind him?': Rohit Shetty calls out Mannara for being OBSESSED with Munawar [Watch]

Bigg Boss 17 is merely two days away and the inmates leave no stone unturned to amp up their equation inside the house. The finale will be telecasted on January 28, 2024, and Salman Khan will host the episode. Salman Khan is missing from his hosting seats this weekend and Rohit Shetty has taken over.

Rohit Shetty slams Munawar and Mannara for their game plan

The maverick director will be seen grilling contestants for their journey throughout their tenure inside the house.

The top 5 contestants inside the house are Munawar, Mannara, Ankita, Arun and Abhishek Kumar.

In a recent promo, Rohit Shetty is seen grilling Mannara Chopra for getting too close to Munawar Faruqui.

Rohit said, "Mannara, one-way traffic suna hai? Jab tak mere saath ho tab tak theek hai, varna niklo yahan se."

Mannara said, "Sir, mujhe lagta hai, ki aap kabhi bhi kisi se dosti karte ho, relationship hamesha two ways hota hai. Dono taraf se hota hai. Agar Maine effort diya hai toh saamne se bhi effort aaya hai." ( Every relationship is two way).

Rohit added, "Thoda aur clarity data hoon main aapko. Emotionally toh aap ho apne doston ke saath, lekin jaise materialistic cheezein aajati hain na, nomination ho gaya, captaincy ho gaya, toh aap apna alag roop dikha deti ho agar aapko kisi ne support nahi kiya ya nominate kiya.

( I will give you a little more clarity. Emotionally you are with your friend, but just like materialistic thing has not come, nomination has been made, captaincy has been made, you will have shown a different side if no one has supported or nominated you.)

Rohit continued, "Munawar aapse baat nahi kar raha tha, par aap uske peeche peeche usko taunt maar rahi hain. Toh phir uske peeche kyu padi hain aap?" ( Why are you behind him when he is not interested in you...).

Mannara said, "Kyuki voh galat tha." ( Because he is wrong).

Rohit replied, "Galat tha toh baat band kar do, shakal mat dekho, kyu peeche peeche?"

Mannara said, "Kyu call out na karoon, sir?" ( Why shouldn't I call out)

Rohit said, "Call out karna aur obsessed hona do alag cheezein hoti hain. Agar voh itna hi bura aadmi hai toh usse 5 minute bhi kyu maang rahi? Usko shakal bhi mat dekho na aap." ( Calling out someone and being obessed are two different things).

Rohit Shetty was also seen questioning Munawar Faruqui's game

Rohit Shetty said, "Uss ladki ka aapne aur Ayesha ne tamasha bana diya tha. Aap varna yahan pe non-deserving contestant hote, itne boring hogaye the. Jhoothi kahaniyan aap rach rahe the? Aapne pura season play along kiya? Viewers ko bhi aapne dhoke mai rakha.."

(You and Ayesha made fun of that girl. You would have been an undeserving contestant here, you became so boring. You made false stories, played along the whole season and even cheated the viewers)."