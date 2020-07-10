The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday, July 10, declared the most-awaited results for ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII.

The results are now available on the website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. It can also be checked via SMS, for which the students need to send their seven-digit roll numbers to 09248082883.

The pass percentage for Class X is 99.33 per cent, while for Class XII, it is 96.84 per cent, the council said.

CBSE fake notice goes viral

A fake notice about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing the results for classes 10 and 12 on July 11 and July 13 was doing rounds on social media. The circular was tweeted by news agency ANI, before retracting it.

"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)," the clarification tweet from ANI read.