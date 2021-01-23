Pro-Trump Lawyer Files Lawsuit in Texas Citing Lord of The Rings Reference Close
The famous talk show host Larry King who had been quite popular on the American television breathed his last on Saturday. He was 87. In a career spanning for around 60 years, he had his own style of quizzing guests on his show. 

His company, Ora Media informed the press of his death but did not state the cause. For the longest time, Larry King had been battling with COVID 19 and had also suffered from several other health problems.  

Larry King

."For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," Ora Media said in a statement which was posted on Twitter from the official account of the host. 

King's long list of interviewees ranged from every US president since 1974, other famous people include  Margaret Thatcher, Dalai Lama, Yasser Arafat , Vladimir Putin, Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Bill Gates, and Barbra Streisand. A report on CNN stated that he had interviewed hosted over 50, 000 interviews in his career. 

Larry King

'One of the only talk show hosts who let you talk': Tributes pour in 

Condolences poured in on Twitter. Star Trek fame personality George Takei noted how Larry King understood "human triumph and frailty equally well," while Kirstie Alley, of "Cheers" fame, described him as "one of the only talk show hosts who let you talk."

Larry was born on November 19, 1933, to a poor Russian Jewish immigrants family living in Brooklyn, New York. He always had a passion to be a radio broadcaster. At the age of 23 he went to Florida for job hunt. He went on to become a disc-jockey for a Miami radio station in 1957, changing his name to King when the radio's manager told him that his original name, Lawrence was too ethnic. 

(With inputs from agencies)