The famous talk show host Larry King who had been quite popular on the American television breathed his last on Saturday. He was 87. In a career spanning for around 60 years, he had his own style of quizzing guests on his show.

His company, Ora Media informed the press of his death but did not state the cause. For the longest time, Larry King had been battling with COVID 19 and had also suffered from several other health problems.

."For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," Ora Media said in a statement which was posted on Twitter from the official account of the host.

King's long list of interviewees ranged from every US president since 1974, other famous people include Margaret Thatcher, Dalai Lama, Yasser Arafat , Vladimir Putin, Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Bill Gates, and Barbra Streisand. A report on CNN stated that he had interviewed hosted over 50, 000 interviews in his career.

'One of the only talk show hosts who let you talk': Tributes pour in

Condolences poured in on Twitter. Star Trek fame personality George Takei noted how Larry King understood "human triumph and frailty equally well," while Kirstie Alley, of "Cheers" fame, described him as "one of the only talk show hosts who let you talk."

My friend Larry King has died.



It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing



1) 25 years ago... pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

Thank you for being a friend Larry. You understood the race to 1m before anyone. https://t.co/kTLzmrD6SK — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 23, 2021

An individual who became a powerful institution.

RIP. https://t.co/wbXjUMy8n1 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 23, 2021

Larry was born on November 19, 1933, to a poor Russian Jewish immigrants family living in Brooklyn, New York. He always had a passion to be a radio broadcaster. At the age of 23 he went to Florida for job hunt. He went on to become a disc-jockey for a Miami radio station in 1957, changing his name to King when the radio's manager told him that his original name, Lawrence was too ethnic.

(With inputs from agencies)