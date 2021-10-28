On Monday, Israel Ambassador in Hungary, Yacov Hadas Handelsman tweeted, "In the spirit of the upcoming Glasgow conference, the British Ambassador came for lunch in an electric-powered London cab." The white color cab, with the British flag printed at the back of its rearview mirrors, read UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021.

Electric vehicles are, undoubtedly, the future of transportation across the world. With rising air pollution, increasing fuel prices, electric vehicles have been seen as a promising technology option and several governments have successfully implemented policies to promote the technology.

According to an official govt website, the Indian government has announced an outlay of ₹10,000 crore for Phase 2 of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) 2 scheme, to boost electric mobility and increase the number of electric vehicles in commercial fleets.

The government, in a recent move, has approved green license plates for electric vehicles in order to encourage people to use them. The purpose behind this is their easy identification for proposed benefits such as concessional toll, preferential treatment for parking, and free entry in congested zones.

Keeping up with the green momentum, London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) recently announced a partnership with Exclusive Motors Pvt. Ltd in India to bring in TX, a zero-emission capable vehicle on the Indian roads, underlining not just a cleaner mobility option through its products but also employment opportunities.

In a press statement released on October 25, Alan Gemmell, British Trade Commissioner for South Asia & Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said, "I am pleased that LEVC's innovative future mobility solutions is embracing the opportunities in India's dynamic and growing electric vehicle market."

His statement quoted by media outlets further said, "The UK and India have ambitious plans to deepen our trade and investment partnership and bring benefits to both economies, and this is a great example of what we can do together."

The TX is powered by LEVC's innovative eCity technology, zero-emissions capable for 101km, with a flexible range of over 510 km. It is built using aluminum bonding technology that ensures an extremely strong structure, minding the lightweight of the vehicle which helps the car to balance the extremely heavy batteries powering the car.

According to Cartoq, the latest generation LEVC TX gets powered by a full electric hybrid drivetrain. The vehicle is only driven on the electric mode. However, the powertrain gets a petrol engine too. The 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine sourced from Volvo is used to charge the battery when range depletes.

Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors speaking on the occasion, said that there could not be a better time for LEVC to make its foray into the country. "The technology, aesthetics and practicality of the vehicle is certain to win over the Indian customers in the days to come," he noted.