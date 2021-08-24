Actor Sushanth who entertained the audience with his subtle acting in 'Chi La Sow' is all set to appear in a multi-genre movie titled 'Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu- No Parking'. Directed by debut filmmaker Darshan, the movie stars Meenakshi Chowdary as the female lead.

Here is an exclusive interview where Sushanth reveals interesting things about Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu.

Q. How did you grab this offer to act in Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu?

A. I was looking for good scripts and Director Darshan narrated a script. I liked the script. But, that was not the genre I wanted to act in, for my upcoming movie. So, Darshan narrated this script in brief. This story was locked by the producer and hence I had to call him regarding the same. The producer asked me to listen to the script and could mount the concept if I liked it. That is how Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu happened to me.

Q. How was it working with a debut director?

A. I am glad I am a part of Darshan's debut movie as a director. Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu is based on real-life incidents from Darshan's life. His friend had faced a serious situation and Darshan was there to witness it. So, the movie came out so well as it gives us that real feel of the incident.

Q. Your chemistry with the heroine looks fresh and appealing. How was it working with Meenakshi Chowdhury?

A. Well, I met Meenakshi at a workshop in Mumbai. We were nine students learned things together. I thought she would suit the role well. At that time I didn't know she is 'Miss India' and she didn't know I am an actor. I'm happy this is her debut movie in Telugu. She already has a couple of other biggies like Khiladi and another movie with Nani.

Q. Keeping the pandemic situation in consideration, do you think it is right for the theatrical release of Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu?

A. I really want people to stay safe even if they come to theaters to watch movies for entertainment. We also had multiple offers for the OTT release of Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu. But, I know that my movie is the one with which we could go for the theatrical release, without the fear of losses. So, we took a chance.

Q. Could you reveal anything about your role in Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu?

A. I play an architect in Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu. I am a boy-next-door who has normal dreams like any other young guy. But, the incidents which happen in my life make the tables turn over. As the crux of Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu is based on real-life incidents, every role is featured in an interesting and appealing manner.

Q. What lessons did the pandemic teach you?

A. The first lockdown wasn't that difficult. I am grateful for being able to spend time with family. But, the second wave of the pandemic hit me hard. Waking up to read things happening to the people you know and the people you don't know makes me anxious. But, then I wanted to look at the greener side. I started meditation. I am grateful for everything happening to me.

Q. Why do you think our IBT readers must go watch Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu movie at theaters?

A. One reason is, this movie is based on the real-life incidents every random person would get connected to.Another reason is that this movie has solid entertainment. It has thrill, it has comedy, it has romance. So, please watch the movie.

Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadu- No Parking is all set to hit the screens on 27th August.