As the Department of Consumer Affairs met industry representatives to evaluate the possibility of mandating a common charger for most devices, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Thursday welcomed the healthy discussion under the aegis of the Department.

In the meeting with Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, the ICEA and other industry stakeholders discussed the viability of a common charging port (USB-C) for electronics devices, including mobile phones.

"The charging port ecosystem has largely become rationalised, with the vast majority of feature phones (375 million) using micro-USB, and vast majority of smartphones (500 million) using USB-C. Low power devices (such as hearables /wearables, Bluetooth speakers) are also moving towards USB-C for higher-end items," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

He said that the ICEA emphasises the need to evaluate any policy in light of environmental concerns, the consistent push towards innovation, and India's aspirations of being the leading manufacturer and exporter of chargers in the world.

"More particularly, we fully support the Department's view of setting up expert groups to examine the issue in more detail, in the Indian context," said Mohindroo.

The government is aiming at the possibility of adopting a universal charger model for all electronic devices, and will set up a panel seeking views on the proposal.

The Centre will set up three expert groups which will submit their report after taking the views of all stakeholders on the proposal.