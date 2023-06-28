The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule and time table has finally been revealed. This year, the 13th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup, will be held in India. The first match will start on 5 October 2023 and the finals will be played on 19 November 2023. At the beginning, there will be 10 teams playing to qualify. Towards the end, four teams will go into the semi-final, from where two will then move to the finals.

India will play its first match against team Australia on October 8, in Chennai. Its second match is going to be against Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi. The third and the most awaited match between India and Pak will take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad. India will play against New Zealand on October 22 and against England on October 29.

Here's how you can book the tickets.

The event was supposed to take place from 9th February to 26th March 2023 earlier, but later got pushed due to the pandemic. The tickets will soon be made available for sale. This year, there will be less of offline sales and more online. One can book the tickets from ICC World Cup's official website or from their app. Bookmyshow, Paytm, Paytm Insiders are other sources from where tickets can be purchased.