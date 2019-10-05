Bengaluru City Police on Saturday conducted a fake news training session for all ACPs and DCPs in the city, to better fight the rising problem of misinformation and disinformation. IBTimes India Executive Editor Danish Manzoor conducted the extensive training and exercise session at the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's office, where nearly 80 senior police offer participated in the training.

The training covered topics such as identifying fake photos, videos and using Google tools to the benefit of solving the fake news problem of our society.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao addressed the officials post the training, emphasising on the importance of fake news problem and how the police officers should be the "soldiers of anti-fake news."

Check out the photos from the fake news training conducted in Bengaluru on Saturday: