When star kids lift a finger, the world notices. Ibrahim Ali Khan recently had his first ad shoot, and as Saif Ali Khan's son, it has created a huge stir on the internet. For one, this brings up questions whether he'll follow in his father's footsteps and join Bollywood. What's also got the internet talking is his uncanny resemblance to his father.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debuts with ad shoot

In a family of multiple stars, it's not wrong to expect the next generation to enter the same industry their parents are in. If you're in the public eye, then you'll have people following your every move, with social media it's a lot harder to go unnoticed. Ibrahim Ali Khan recently had a taste of being in front of the camera in his first-ever ad shoot.

The young Pataudi took to Instagram to share glimpses from the shoot. With an active Instagram account, his followers keep up to date on all that goes on. While the pictures and ad shoot were all fine, what caught the eye of those who saw the pics was him being an almost-spitting image of his father.

The resemblance can take anybody aback, all the more reason why people expect him to join films. It wouldn't be wrong to say he would fit right in. He is still young, but the nineteen-year-old already has enough people waiting to seem him on-screen. With his father, mother, and sister Sara Ali Khan, not to mention the generations in the family, Bollywood is beckoning him. After all this time, it might also be home.

People react to Ibrahim Ali Khan

It's no secret that Ibrahim Ali Khan and his father Saif Ali Khan seem to look like mirror images. But, the public seems to continue getting reminders whenever Ibrahim posts a picture of himself. No matter how many times it's said, it doesn't quite settle, does it? Some of the comments on his pic deserve applause.