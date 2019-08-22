In a world where people collect memories, there's one person who is fond of collecting cars. Yes, you heard that right. Ibrahim Assad is one such crazy man whose love for cars is endless. Being an ardent traveller, he is based in Dubai and has his passion for travelling. Cars are what Ibrahim have been since his favourite since his childhood. Fascinated by them, he loves to travel on long journeys in his luxorious cars. An interesting fact about him is that he learnt driving at a very early age and that's when he discovered his love for automobiles.

Being a mediocre student and a backbencher in his school days, who knew that this man's passion of travel will take him to places? Well, nobody! With building an empire of his own, he believes to work smartly rather than slogging. His collection of cars is humongous and is par beyond excellence. Be it SUVs, sports cars, luxury cars, or convertible cars; name any of them and you can find them in his garage.

Over the span of the last 3 years, the young man has travelled more than 25 countries including Germany, USA, UK, Greece, Spain, Philippines and many more. Speaking about it, he said, "I love travelling as much as my cars. The best thing about journeys is that you get to explore a lot. Solo trips are the best and I love them because that's when I get an ample number of ideas to think about myself and my goals. You must definitely give yourself some time to know yourself in a better way."

With more than 15 top-class car brands, his collection of cars is not less than a dream. His premium and all-time favourite cars include like Bentley, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. He further said, "My main goal is to travel more than 14 countries by the end of 2020." Well, looking at his collection of cars and his travel diaries, we don't mind saying that his life is a bed of roses.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.