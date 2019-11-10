In football the title of a historic club isn't something taken lightly. It refers to those clubs that have had, for many decades, behind them a long line of victories and defeats, but above all, a fan base that keeps that history alive. One such example earned the nickname El Glorioso (The Glorious) and when it clinched promotion back to the top flight of Spanish football, it signalled the return of one the nation's most historic clubs, D Alaves.

With 95 years of history to their name, the Vitoria-based side are one of the most traditional clubs in La Liga. Alaves have enjoyed many seasons in the top-flight, including some in which the team competed with the best in Spain and Europe.

The club is now heading towards their centenary year displaying all the characteristics that made them one of the greats: a recognisable brand of football, a devoted fan base and, of course, the legendary Estadio Mendizorrotza, or 'Mendi' as the fans affectionately call it.

Alaves' home ground is the second oldest in La Liga Santander, having been inaugurated 95 years ago in 1924.

Mestalla is the only top-flight stadium that has been around for longer. Having undergone renovations at various points, Mendizorrotza currently has a capacity of over 19,000 and anyone who believes Alaves are thinking about moving in the near future has another thing coming.

The ground is currently undergoing works, including an extension that will be carried out over the coming months. The renovation is focused on appearance and capacity, with around 27,000 of the club's loyal fans set to be able to support the team once the works have been completed, which is a significant increase on 19,000.

The approved plans catch the eye because an impressive stadium cover will be fitted once the extension has been finalized. Mendizorrotza will also look to cater to fans who are not purely after football by mirroring the model applied at many of the top grounds in Europe and creating a shopping and leisure facility, aimed at families, over an area of around 5,000m².

The very ambitious project, which will also increase the range of services on offer in Vitoria, will give one of the oldest stadiums in Europe a facelift and prolong its life by many years. There is nothing quite like your team's home when it has been there your whole life, which Alaves fans know all about.