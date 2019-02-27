The Department of Telecommunications has ordered the suspension of a senior IAS officer in Uttarakhand, a day after he complained to Delhi Police about former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for making hate speech.

The DoT in its communication has not specified any reason for the suspension of Ashish Joshi. According to The Economic Times, Joshi has been suspended because he violated/misused his official position.

Ashish Joshi had reportedly complained to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former minister Kapil Mishra for posting an "incendiary video" on YouTube on February 24. Mishra had allegedly called for perpetuating violence against journalist Barkha Dutt, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Hassan and activists Kavita Krishnan and Shehla Rashid.

The video has been taken down by YouTube as for violating their protocol. Mishra had penned down a poem in which he called the above persons "as traitors" and advocated the use of violence by asking people to drag them out of their homes.

Joshi told Hindustan Times that although he doesn't know any of the persons personally against whom Mishra incited hatred, his social media post violated the Indian Penal Code and IT Act and hence action must be initiated against the former MLA.

The inflammatory & incendiary video circulated by one Mr Kapil Mishra has been brought to the notice of Patnaik Sir! @CPDelhi . pic.twitter.com/7d62baw6pX — Ashish Joshi (@acjoshi) February 25, 2019

On the other hand, Mishra boasted on Twitter that he has got the official suspended because he was circulating a fake letter.

Meanwhile, the AAP has distanced itself from Mishra by saying that he is working in collusion with BJP and is a part of the troll army that advocates and incites violence.