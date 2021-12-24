An MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Sudasiri village near the Indo-Pak border Jaisalmer on Friday evening. Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh said the plane crashed in the Desert National Park area, which falls under the Sam police station jurisdiction, PTI reported.

The SP also said that the local police rushed to the spot and the pilot of the ill-fated IAF aircraft was missing. Search operations were launched. It was later revealed that the pilot was killed in the tragic incident and the body was recovered. A probe has been ordered.

"This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," IAF said about the incident.

This is a developing story...