As many as 58 stranded Indians were on Tuesday rescued from Iran, one of the worst coronavirus-affected nations. An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, carrying mostly pilgrims, arrived at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad where a quarantine camp has been set up for the screening process. IAF's C-17 Globemaster had left for Iran on Monday with 4 medical staff on board.

"First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet. This is the second such evacuation initiated by the Indian government in the last two weeks.

Lauding the efforts of the IAF and the Iranian authorities, the minister added, "Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities."

First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon. pic.twitter.com/IqZ8NUK1M6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

Working on the return of remaining Indians: Jaishankar

The minister informed that the Centre is in constant touch with the Iranian authorities to facilitate the return of the remaining Indians.

He also met the families of other Indians who are still stranded in Iran and assured them the Indian government is putting in its best efforts to bring them back as early as possible.

About 1,200 Indians were not able to return from Iran after the government prohibited flights operating to and from the Middle Eastern country.

Iran, so far, has reported 7,161 cases of Covid-19, out of which 237 have died, making it the worst coronavirus-hit country after China.