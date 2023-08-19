The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday sought the cancellation of bail of dreaded terrorist of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) outfit Rafiq Pahloo alias Nanaji in the killings of Indian Air Force officers' case of I990 and the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.

The CBI sought to cancel Rafiq's bail during the hearing of both cases in a special TADA Court at Jammu.

A news agency quoting Senior Additional Advocate General and chief prosecutor of CBI Monika Kohli said that application was moved in this regard.

The CBI sought cancellation of Rafiq's bail as he had violated the conditions of the bail by indulging in separatist activities.

The court directed the Superintendent of Central Jail to produce Rafiq on the next date of hearing through the virtual mode and it is most likely that his bail in both cases will be cancelled, the advocate said.

A dreaded terrorist of JKLF in the early 1990s, Rafiq has been granted bail in both cases.

JKLF chief Yasin Malik, also an accused in the killing and the kidnapping cases, could not attend the proceedings through video conferencing facility due to some technical issue.

Malik has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since April 2019 when he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case.

After getting bail Rafiq was involved in reviving terrorism in Kashmir.

Although Rafiq Pahloo alias "Nanaji" was granted bail in the cases related to the killings of IAF officers and the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, he along with other terrorists were trying to revive terrorism in J&K in general and Kashmir Valley in particular.

Rafiq was among 43 terrorists and separatist leaders arrested by police in July from a hotel in a case related to the conspiracy of reviving the banned JKLF and separatist amalgam Hurriyat conference in the Valley. He is presently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar on judicial remand.

As reported earlier former terrorists of JKLF Mohammad Yasin Bhat had organized a get-together and lunch for ex-terrorists and separatists at a hotel in Srinagar.

When the meeting was underway, a posse of the J&K Police swooped down on the hotel and lifted all the participants for questioning at the nearby Kothibagh Police Station.

Reports said that 43 persons were detained for questioning after the raid. The meeting was organized to revive agitational terrorism in Kashmir Valley to create law and order in the coming month.

The meeting was convened on the directions of some terror mentors sitting across the border to revive different factions of the defunct Hurriyat Conference.

The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court has already framed charges separately against JKLF chief Malik and several others in both cases.