The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday sought the cancellation of bail of dreaded terrorist of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) outfit Rafiq Pahloo alias Nanaji in the killings of Indian Air Force officers' case of I990 and the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.
The CBI sought to cancel Rafiq's bail during the hearing of both cases in a special TADA Court at Jammu.
A news agency quoting Senior Additional Advocate General and chief prosecutor of CBI Monika Kohli said that application was moved in this regard.
The CBI sought cancellation of Rafiq's bail as he had violated the conditions of the bail by indulging in separatist activities.
The court directed the Superintendent of Central Jail to produce Rafiq on the next date of hearing through the virtual mode and it is most likely that his bail in both cases will be cancelled, the advocate said.
A dreaded terrorist of JKLF in the early 1990s, Rafiq has been granted bail in both cases.
JKLF chief Yasin Malik, also an accused in the killing and the kidnapping cases, could not attend the proceedings through video conferencing facility due to some technical issue.
Malik has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since April 2019 when he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case.
After getting bail Rafiq was involved in reviving terrorism in Kashmir.
Although Rafiq Pahloo alias "Nanaji" was granted bail in the cases related to the killings of IAF officers and the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, he along with other terrorists were trying to revive terrorism in J&K in general and Kashmir Valley in particular.
Rafiq was among 43 terrorists and separatist leaders arrested by police in July from a hotel in a case related to the conspiracy of reviving the banned JKLF and separatist amalgam Hurriyat conference in the Valley. He is presently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar on judicial remand.
As reported earlier former terrorists of JKLF Mohammad Yasin Bhat had organized a get-together and lunch for ex-terrorists and separatists at a hotel in Srinagar.
When the meeting was underway, a posse of the J&K Police swooped down on the hotel and lifted all the participants for questioning at the nearby Kothibagh Police Station.
Reports said that 43 persons were detained for questioning after the raid. The meeting was organized to revive agitational terrorism in Kashmir Valley to create law and order in the coming month.
The meeting was convened on the directions of some terror mentors sitting across the border to revive different factions of the defunct Hurriyat Conference.
The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court has already framed charges separately against JKLF chief Malik and several others in both cases.
- Four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, including Ravi Khanna, were killed in a terror attack on January 25, 1990, in which JKLF chief Yasin Malik was involved.
- The charges were brought against Malik and six others on March 16, 2020, in the killing of four IAF personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990.
- Besides Malik, others accused charged in the killing of IAF personnel are Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias 'Nalka', Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar, and Rafiq alias Nanaji.
- After a three-decade trial in both the cases was resumed on September 11, 2019, this year.
- On March 7, 2019, Malik was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and was brought to Jammu from Srinagar and was shifted to Kot Bhawal Jail.
- After booking Malik under PSA, his organization JKLF was banned by the Centre under anti-terror law. Within days of banning his organization, Malik was shifted from Jammu to Tihar Jail.
- Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case.
- April 26, 2019, J&K High Court rejected two petitions of Yasin Malik to shift cases registered him from TADA Court Jammu to TADA Court Srinagar.
- The TADA had allowed the appearance of Yasin Malik through video conferencing as Tihar Jail authorities had refused to present Malik in person due to instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.