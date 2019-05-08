An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft Antonov AN-32 overran the runway 27 while departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. No injuries have been reported at the time of filing the report.

The airport authorities have confirmed the incident, they said that departing IAF aircraft AN 32 had runway excursion at 2339 hours at RWY 27. The An-32 was departing for Yelahanka Air Force near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Runway 27 at Mumbai Airport which it overran isn't available for operations, reports news agency ANI.

The runway is not available for operations as the runway has been shut due to the flight incident. But a secondary runway 14-22 is functioning for the delayed for operations.

However, this has caused a severe delay for the flights which resulted in a huge queue at the airport. Many people have also taken the issue to social media to complain about the issue. Several flights were also diverted to other airports.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)