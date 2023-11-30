Popular Gen Z socialite Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, was inside the house for almost two days. Orry cracked up the inmates with his sense of humour and wit.

Even Salman Khan was floored by Orry. Before entering the house, Salman Khan asked Orry what was his source of income and what made him so popular.

Last weekend, Ka Vaar Orry revealed that he earns Rs 20-30 lakhs by merely taking selfies with the celebs.

Orry had said, " To get pictures clicked at the events with the pose that I do and post them. I earn around Rs 20-30 Lakhs for these pictures in one night." Salman is baffled, "Kuch seekh Salman, duniya kahaan se kahaan chali gayi yaar.( Learn from OrryYou get paid for selfies, why am I not doing this? What is their profit in this?)"

On what does he do apart from living

Orry said, "Bhai, pura duniya sirf yehi prashn ke piche kyu kr re hai? Sab log ko pta hai mai bahut kam (karta hu). Mai subah suraj ke saath uthta hai, raat chand ke saath sota hai. Mai bahut kaam karta hai. Mai apne aap pe kaam karta hai. (Why is the world obsessing over this question? I do a lot of hard work. I wake up with the morning Sun and sleep with the evening moon. I work a lot. I work on myself."

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan couldn't help but read the quirky caption on Orry's T-shirt that was, 'I am a liver'. To this, Orry responded, "Yes, I am a liver. Bhai you act, you are an actor, Lata Mangeshkar sings, she is a singer. I live, I am a liver."

And now Orry has finally revealed that he doesn't get paid Rs 20-30 Lakhs

Orry has now stated that he would be living a better life and wouldn't be 'slogging' if he had such a large sum of money.

Orry told IANS, "I love the statement I made about selfies; it was an exaggeration and I love how it has made headlines," in response to whether he truly makes that much money from them.

"I wouldn't have been slogging and would have been living on an island if he had made that much money from photos", he said

"I wish I made that much money per selfie you would see me on an island in a yacht living the life and you wouldn't see me slogging it out and working like a dog in Bombay I would be living more than I had lived," he said.

"I'd be lucky if I got 20-30 rupees for selfies but yeah that is the truth," he added.

A few years ago, Kiara Advani revealed in an interview that Orry's older brother was her classmate and Orry was her junior in school.