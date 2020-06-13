If you are a web freak and have a nose for trending things, then you probably must have come across a viral video of a man singing unusual Bollywood fusion songs. His name is Mahesh Jayaraman, a professional singer, who aspires to become a playback singer.

From Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara to Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye, Jayaraman sings it all with a straight face. Recently, he came up with Shah Rukh Khan's Apun Bola fused with Kumar Sanu's Kuch Na Kaho which tickled the funny bone of the viewers.

International Business Times, India, recently caught up with Mahesh to know what made him sing such fusions, his singing aspirations, and more. Mahesh said that singing has been in his family as his mom and the maternal family sings. Hence he has been fortunate to be in a musical environment. He was born in South and within 6 months of age, his mom and dad brought him to Mumbai.

Did you anticipate that your fusions will go viral on social media?

Not at all. I did not anticipate that my videos will go viral on social media. Although, I didn't have any doubt about what I wanted to do. I always wanted to do some kind of fusion that people might want to listen and share with their loved ones. I was overwhelmed to see how people were circulating my videos of fusion across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp. Not just India, but it also went international. So it was a great feeling to witness all this.

Do you want to be a playback singer or want to create your own music?

Yes, absolutely. My main goal is to be a playback singer and singing for movies. Right now, I have been singing for ads that are still on the radio but I want to move ahead and start singing for movies. I am just waiting for the opportunity to knock at my door.

Have you thought of sending this fusion to Shah Rukh Khan and Kumar Sanu to know their reaction

I have tagged Kumar Sani ji and SRK on Twitter but haven't got any reply from them. So I don't know if they have seen my videos or not. But for Tan Tana Tan fusion, I had tagged Varun Dhawan on Twitter and he had reverted back to me with a smile and had also kept the song on his timeline. It was really supportive of him. And I would love to hear from Shah Rukh ji and Kumar Sanu ji of what they think about my new fusion.

Tell us about your early life. Some anecdotes from your initial singing days.

My initial singing days have been really great. I had a great time on my first TV reality show Star Yaar Kalaakar in a celebrity episode that saw Suchitra Pillai and Bappi Lahiri on the show. I had won that episode. After that, I was in a show called Kuch Kehti Hai Ye Dhun which was judged by Rajeshwari. Then it was Antakshari by Annu Kapoor ji and then I was also a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and things kept coming my way. I had a fabulous journey so far.