'I would have thrown you out of my house': Salman Khan slams Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha for calling Bigg Boss biased and unfair

After an emotional Bigg Boss 19 family week, where inmates united with their family members and spent time with each other, the weekend sees Salman Khan once again schooling inmates for their comments and aggression over the past two weeks. As Salman wasn't hosting last week, he will be reprimanding the contestants this weekend.

In the latest promo, Salman Khan is seen addressing some major controversies inside the house. This time, Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha are in the spotlight for their behaviour and for calling Bigg Boss biased.

In the promos that have gone viral, Salman Khan tells Amaal, "Your behaviour towards Malti Chahar is extremely disrespectful. You won't confront strong people; you only badmouth them behind their backs."

He added, "Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, you've never faced them head-on."

When Amaal attempts to defend himself and says, "Aisa nahi ho sakta (This can't be)," Salman shuts him down, saying, "Sunna hai toh suno, nahi toh main chup baith jaata hoon. Aur kai baar aapke pange ho jaate hain aapke ek dost ki wajah se, Shehbaz. Shehbaz, you have not realised yet how possessive you have become regarding Amaal. Since the day you entered the house, you have been a chamcha."

He further reprimands both Shehbaz and Amaal for calling Bigg Boss biased and unfair, saying, "Jo hungama aap dono ne kiya tha ki Bigg Boss unfair hain — agar main yahan hota, main mukhya dwaar khulwa deta aur option bhi nahi deta." (I would have opened the main gate and not even given you an option.)

The comment leaves Amaal and Shehbaz visibly shaken. Salman accuses Shehbaz of involving himself in conflicts unnecessarily and intensifying situations instead of resolving them. He notes that Shehbaz's possessiveness has repeatedly escalated tensions rather than supporting Amaal.