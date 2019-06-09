Ananya Panday, who recently made her debut with Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2), revealed a horrifying incident in which she could have lost her life.

Ananya said that while shooting for a scene for SOTY 2, she suffered a car accident that was so major that she thought she would die. Fortunately she escaped the mishap, but the scene did not make it to the film.

"I would have died. The airbags of the car opened up, Tiger Shroff came to save me, but when he realised that the car is going to blow up he ran in the other direction and left me. Everyone had left me in the car and gone. I had heard all these horror stories that once the airbags open up your nose breaks -- so my first reaction was -- Is my nose broken? Later I realised much more could have happened. Then I saw the movie and the scene is not there and I was like I have risked my life for this," the star kid told Zoom TV.

Earlier, Ananya in an exclusive interview with International Business Times India, had said that she considers Alia Bhatt as her role model as she feels the latter is a power-house of talent.

She had also said that she has a bucket list of actors and directors that she would want to work with in future. Among actors, she wishes to work with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. And among directors, she looks forward to work with Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.