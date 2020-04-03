The coronavirus pandemic has become more than a laughing matter. Governments around the world are rushing to take control of the situation. The disease has put billions in fear, as it is highly contagious and has no cure. In a time like this to joke about it, might be considered a rookie move.

Ram Gopal Varma misfired with his April Fool's joke, where he declared that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The public found the joke in poor taste and called out the director for insensitivity and a mockery of patients who tested positive for the virus. RGV however, shows no remorse and says the joke was simply indicative of his 'boredom'.

RGV says it was simply a joke and he was bored

The lockdown can no doubt be a boring affair for many. Humour can also be calming during a time of crisis. There's no disagreement there, but it's the nature of a joke which makes a huge difference. Jokes are funny when they're made with no intention to hurt or offend. But, one should be able to read a room.

Ram Gopal Varma who is known for his eccentric behaviour and films, recently played an April Fool's prank on Twitter only to have it backfire on him. He posted on Twitter that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus. When they realised the Bollywood director was only making a joke, they didn't laugh.

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke ? it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Netizens lashed out at the director for spreading false news and for insulting patients and causing confusion at a time of crisis. The virus has become a sensitive matter, so it's only fair that people will be on edge about jokes like this.

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

The actor didn't feel he had done anything wrong, in his follow-up tweet he only apologised to those who he didn't offend. RGV also spoke about the matter saying that the only way out of these tough times is to be able to laugh otherwise we'll be facing depression. He said he was aware there would be trolling and he knew a case had been filed against him. But, he stood by the fact that he put out the joke only because he was bored. Perhaps, he needs to find a better pastime.