Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and with each passing day tempers inside the house are soaring, Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's issues are irreparable. Ayesha has claimed that Munawar has double-dated him while he was in a relationship with Nazila. Ayesha further said that Nazila told her that Munawar simply used her for 'sex'. All these accusations and allegations made by Munawar and Auesha didn't go down well with Munawar's ex-girlfriend Nazila.

The social media star Nazila has now responded to these allegations.

Nazila said she told Ayesha as she was in an emotionally vulnerable state without knowing that in a matter of a few months

In a video, she said, "Firstly, I don't agree with whatever is going on but the matter is out of my hands and completely beyond my control. Yes, I have shared the personal details of my life with someone. When I shared it, I was in an emotionally vulnerable state without knowing that in a matter of a few months, it would be on national television. If that was my intention and if that was what I wanted then I would have done it myself. But I have declined all sorts of interviews, I have declined to go on the show and the reason behind this is only because I tried to protect my and somebody else's personal life from being used as entertainment, or for TRP or any other reasons as such. It is unfair that my name is being dragged into a mess that I have not signed up for and in a place where I am not there to defend myself."

She added, "Secondly, I don't really appreciate some of the things that were said against me which were not true. It doesn't make sense how that person can claim that they are scared of someone who is 10 years younger than them. Especially when they were seen crying over the fact that they were going to lose me. And has said things that he wants to repair things with me and he knows somebody who would have never done such things that is Nazila. Then the next week, he conveniently flips his story to defend himself, make me look like a bad person and make it look like he is terrified of the fact that I am going to make these things public when he said it a week ago that I wouldn't do it."

Nazila says both Ayesha and Munawar have betrayed her

She said, "The whole thing just doesn't add up. I am sure that all of you have been in relationships and as you all know relationships mein jhagde hote hai. And even I can use a lot of things against him which I am not going to, especially not in his absence. But he didn't hesitate even once before putting everything on me. Especially when things are not true at all. If I start defending myself then 10 things will come out and he won't be able to defend himself after that. I don't want to stress this anymore. Mujhe apne faide ke liye kisi aur ka nuksaan nahi karna hai. ( Just for my good, I don't want to ruin someone else). But it is really tough being betrayed by both sides already."

Nazila on getting abused online

She added, "On top of that, having to hear abuses from everybody online. I am mentioning this once again, I have nothing to do with these two people, please don't join my name with theirs. If you think I am doing something for fame and attention, please unfollow me. I don't want this kind of attention at all. To everyone who has been hating me and abusing me, I hope that you never have to go through something like this. Nobody in your family has to go through something like this. I know that I know the truth, he also knows it and Allah knows the truth. I cannot justify myself to everyone, it is already draining mentally to go through this in real and online. It's okay, this is the last of it and I just want to move ahead and focus on life for the better."

Ayesha Khan accuses Munawar

Meanwhile, Ayesha said she was molested at the age of nine.

Speaking to Ankita, Ayesha broke down and said, "The reasons he has given to his girlfriend Nazila for being with me... I hope you understand what I am saying. When I was 9, I was harassed and I could not take a stand for myself. I couldn't do anything back then. And even today, when something wrong happens with me, I feel that I need to protect Ayesha from everything and everyone."

She said, "This is use and throw. You used me when you needed emotional support and discarded me from your life when you found other people."