Renowned actor Salim Diwan has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. He has been part of several films. Known for his method-acting and choosing non-comventional roles, which won him accolades from fans and critics alike.

Recently, the actor has been garnering praise for his role in 'Aliya Basu Gayab Basu' alongside Raima Sen in 'Aliya Basu Gayab Basu'. The film was released on Friday, August 9, in theatres.

About the film Aliya Basu Gayab Basu

The film is from a woman's perspective when two abductors (Vinay Pathak and Salim Diwan) kidnap Aliya (Raima Sen) for ransom. The film was released in theatres and had less number of screens owing to other big banner films.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, actor Salim Diwan spoke about his role, do box-office numbers affect him, how OTT has grown over the years and more.

Tell us about your role in the film Aliya Basu Gayab Hai.

In Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, I play the character Deepak, who is intricately woven into the suspenseful and thrilling narrative. The role required me to delve deep into various emotions and psychological states, making it one of the most challenging yet rewarding characters I have portrayed. Deepak's journey is filled with twists and turns, and I believe the audience will find it both engaging and relatable.

Your film clashed with Ghudchadi which stars Sanjay Dutt. Do you think the screens allotted to your film are less as compared to other films?

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai is indeed releasing alongside Ghudchadi, which features big stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. However, I believe that every film has its unique audience. While the screen allocation might be a challenge, I am confident that the intriguing storyline and strong performances in Aliya Basu Gayab Hai will draw viewers to the theatres. Ultimately, it's the audience's appreciation that matters the most.

How was it working with Raima Sen?

Working with Raima Sen was an incredible experience. This is my second film with her, and her dedication to her craft is truly inspiring. Raima brings depth and nuance to her characters that elevate the entire film. Her approach to acting is very collaborative, and I learned a lot from our interactions on set.

Do box-office numbers affect you?

While box office numbers are important as they reflect the commercial success of a film, they are not the sole measure of a film's value. For me, the impact a film has on its audience and the quality of the story and performances are more significant. Of course, I hope for commercial success, but I am more focused on delivering meaningful and memorable performances.

As an actor, what do you look at before signing a script?

Before signing a script, I look for a compelling story and a well-written character that challenges me as an actor. The script should resonate with me on an emotional level, and I also consider the director's vision and the overall message of the film. It's important that the project aligns with my artistic goals and contributes positively to my growth as an actor.

What is your take on the changing trend of Bollywood, with OTT taking over?

Bollywood has seen significant changes in recent years, especially with the rise of digital platforms and a shift towards more content-driven cinema. This evolution has influenced storytelling, making it more diverse and inclusive of different genres and narratives. Audiences have become more discerning and open to experimental and offbeat stories, which is a positive development. This shift allows filmmakers to explore new ideas and present more authentic and relatable content.

Does having more social media followers and looks become more important than craft and acting?

While glamour still has its place in Bollywood, there is a growing emphasis on strong performances and authentic portrayals. Audiences now appreciate actors who can convincingly embody their characters, regardless of whether the role is glamorous or not. This trend has allowed for a more diverse range of stories and characters to be brought to the screen, enriching the overall cinematic experience.

What's next?

I have several exciting projects lined up. After Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, I am working on a web series called Adiyal, which addresses the serious issue of honour killings. I also have a few short films and projects focused on horror and cancer subjects, which will be shot in Australia. I'm looking forward to continuing to explore diverse roles and telling impactful stories through my work.