When what they say or do makes all the news, it's only fair to shine some spotlight on how they appear too. In a video gone viral for all the right reasons, PM Boris Johnson can be seen taking an unexpected rude question and tackling it in the most appropriate gentle manner.

"Quick question from my mum...Why do you never ever brush your hair...even when you're representing the country abroad, your hair is all over the place, she wants to know why?" asked a person to UK PM.

"I do. It's something to do with my hair but I can tell you I do brush it. I have a brush in my office, but anyway give your mother my very best for a very happy Christmas and apologies for my hair but I do my best with," Johnson reacted with a smile on his face.

Boris Johnson's hair has been the talk of many DIY hair blogs, chat shows, memes and even news editorials. Many on the inside of political circles of the nation have speculated that it's a well-crafted hairstyle for a distinct image.

Reporter : Why Don't You brush your hair ? ?#BorisJohnson : ?‍♂️pic.twitter.com/jA8OaXm5od — कुमार मनीष l Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) December 18, 2020

Netizens give a thumbs up

Not just to the scruffy hair that has by now hit the headlines more than once, but for the manner in which it was tackled (the question, not the hair). A Prime Minister that is ready to answer questions that have not been planted and all sorts of questions being hurled at them is truly a people's PM, commented the netizens.

The underlying satire was hard to miss and so was the comparison with all those nation's where press conferences are just a PR exercise. Someone wanted to get behind Modi's beard secret. "Inspiration for Indian journalists. Modi's beard secret coming soon," remarks a user. "His response is so cool," shares another.

Head of the governments & appearance questions

It's not just Boris Johnson's choice of hairbrush that has had its moments of the media limelight, but even Barack Obama's choice of jeans. The joke about his jeans originated when Obama once wore a pair of loose jeans to a baseball game. From his grey hair jokes to even his choice of 'mom jeans', the mean memes were read out by President Obama himself on Jimmy Kimmel show.

"I've been unfairly maligned about my jeans. The truth is, I look very sharp in jeans," he told Ryan Seacrest while on a radio show.

Not very long ago, PM Modi was lampooned for his choice of outfit during one of the meetings with US President Barack Obama. Namo was wearing Namo and that created quite a stir. In his biography The Modi Effect: Inside Narendra Modi's Campaign to Transform India, PM Modi has credited divinity for his sense of style.

"God has gifted me the sense of mixing and matching colours," he says adding, "Since I'm God gifted I fit well in everything."