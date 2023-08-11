Bollywood actors Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating for a long time. However, there was no official confirmation of this report and neither Tiger nor Disha opened up about their break up ever. However, last year a report in E-Times claimed that the two actors parted ways after Tiger refused to marry Disha in 2022. Reportedly, after Disha suggested that they should tie the knot, Tiger told her that he was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship.

Did Tiger find love again?

On Wednesday, it reported by Bombay Times reported that Tiger Shroff has found love again and is currently dating Deesha Dhanuka. The report claims that Deesha works in a senior position in a production house and often helps Tiger in finding the right scripts. Reportedly, Tiger started dating Deesha after he parted ways with Disha Patani. "They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger's family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship," a source cited by the portal claimed.

However, Tiger refuted rumours of him dating and clarifies he is single.

When E-Times reached out to Tiger Shroff, he clarified that he is single. "I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I've been single for the past two years," the actor said.

On the other hand, Deesha has not reacted to the dating rumours. However, Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic now.

Work front

Tiger was last seen in 'Heropanti 2' co-starring Tara Sutaria. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Next, he will be seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial 'Ganapath: Part One' which also stars Kriti in the lead role. The

The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and Rohit Dhawan's 'Rambo', which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.