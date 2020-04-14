Actors are often always put in competition and fans when they like their performances may compare them to those they like. Many times actors are accorded a status and numerous titles based on their merit.

Sridevi was often called the Lady Amitabh of Bollywood. The actress had gained huge repute for her performances and her ability to captivate the audience. When Amitabh Bachchan was made aware of this comparison, he didn't think that the title was apt.

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Sridevi title of Lady Amitabh

Sridevi was an actress few could match up to and in her time she positively ruled Bollywood. Her acting was heralded for its soulfulness and audiences showered her with praise. In appreciation, they sometimes called her Lady Amitabh.

While the praise does sound nice, it takes away from her merit earned in her own right. Amitabh Bachchan was once asked about how he felt about Sridevi's title. The actor pausing as the audience laughed answered that the title was wrong in its own right.

He said that actors in Bollywood shouldn't be judged on this incorrect yardstick, "I think what you're referring to is some kind of yardstick that is associated with my name. I am deeply honoured for that, but let me tell you that I think this is totally wrong. I think all the artists that are present in the Indian film industry have their own values, their own reputation, their own capacity and capabilities. They are a huge name by themselves."

He believed that every actor should be judged by their own yardsticks and calling another as Lady Amitabh takes away from what any artist has achieved on their own.