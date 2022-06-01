The Income Tax department on Wednesday started search operations at about 400 locations belonging to various groups, including liquor barons, across the country, sources said.

The search operation is on at five states, including Haryans's Gurugram, Mumbai, Delhi.

In Mumbai, an I-T team reached the office of Embassy Group situated in Bandra Kurla Complex. Nobody was allowed to leave or enter the office.

At Gurugram, the search operation was on at the office of a businessman who deals with liquor.

The government agency has doubt that they are allegedly involved in tax evasion.

Further details are awaited.