The Income-Tax Department has reportedly conducted a raid at Rashmika Mandanna's residence in Virajapet on Thursday, 16 January. Over 10 officials landed at her residence around 7.30 am, as per Kannada news channels.

The raids are reportedly made in connection with suspected tax evasion. It is reported that the Income Tax authorities are investigating whether or not Rashmika has paid taxes proportionate to her income. Over 10 officers took cabs from Mysuru to reach her place in Virajpet, say TV reports.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the fast-growing actresses of South India. In such a short period, the actress has managed to work with leading names of Tamil, Kannada and Telugu that include Mahesh Babu, Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Her latest Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has hit the screens a few days ago. In fact, her performance has come under a lot of appreciation.

In the recent months, there have been plenty of reports of Rashmika Mandanna getting fat pay-checks to work in Tamil and Telugu movies. Speculations were also rife that the 23-year old rejected big Bollywood offer to work with Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit movie Jersey over remuneration issues.

Ironically, Rashmika Mandanna had clarified a couple of days ago about her remuneration. The Kirik Party girl said, "I am not the highest paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven't worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone,"

"When people say I am the highest paid, I wonder from where it (news) is spreading. I wonder 'dude, from where it (money) is coming and where it is going.' I don't have any money in the bank. I still feel like debutant," Rashmika Mandanna says.

According to her, the 23-year old works non-stop for six years she could be in a stage to attain the status of becoming the highest-paid actress in India. "If I have to reach there, then I have to work constantly for six years without taking a break. Then, I will be the highest paid actress. For now, I am definitely not," Rashmika Mandanna puts an end to the rumours.

Developing Story: