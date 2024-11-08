IANS

I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology, and Engineering facilities Map), an initiative from the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, on Friday said it has made efforts to revolutionise research collaboration for the first time in the Ladakh region by enhancing industries and Startups' accessibility to research facilities and labs.

I-STEM is a comprehensive aggregator, connecting researchers to publicly funded laboratories and scientific equipment across India.

To boost research collaboration in Ladakh, I-STEM recently conducted its flagship 'Samavesha' at the University of Ladakh and created awareness of the I-STEM National Portal.

The Samavesha Project connects industries, researchers, and start-ups looking to avail advanced scientific equipment with an academic institution that has the requisite equipment.

This will save the researchers, industry, and startups the prohibitive capital expenditure of purchasing advanced equipment. At the national level, this will prevent duplication of resources in the research institutions.

"The vision of I-STEM is to create a future where one million new-age researchers, brimming with ideas, are seamlessly connected to a network of 10,000 cutting-edge labs across India. I-STEM aims not only to connect individuals to equipment but also to ignite a collaborative ecosystem where start-ups, industries, and academia co-create the next wave of innovation," said Dr. Harilal Bhaskar, Chief Operating Officer and National Coordinator, I-STEM.

"I-STEM looks forward to new institutions and researchers registering and participating in the event. Public users and research labs are encouraged to provide feedback during the event to inform future decisions about the I-STEM programme," Bhaskar added.

Bhaskar also explained how the I-STEM portal can be a game-changer for academic researchers, startups, and industries alike, positioning I-STEM as one of the major government-funded aggregator platforms transforming India's R&D landscape.

By linking these sophisticated tools to the I-STEM platform, researchers would not only gain access to cutting-edge technologies but also stay updated on the latest advancements across various disciplines.

