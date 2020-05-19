TikTok has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Due to the controversies surrounding its users and the debate over YouTube versus TikTok, many have been calling for a ban on the app. With Faizal Siddiqui's new controversy around one of his videos, it's another low point for the app.

Faizal Siddiqui landed himself in deep trouble yesterday after his video began circulating mocking acid attack victims. The NCW took action against the video and demanded its takedown. The influencer has now issued an apology, saying that he knows his responsibility and the video was misinterpreted.

Faizal Siddiqui issues apology for controversial video

TikTok has always been on probation as a platform. Often thought of as a Gen Z platform targeting the youth it has put itself in a dicey position. The Chinese platform boasts of a variety of content often called trend-setting. Still, most of what comes out of TikTok is at best mildly entertaining on the average. We've also seen some dangerous challenges taking place on the app, which were called out.

Therefore, with its varied content, you rarely know what you'll get on TikTok. TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui with over 13M followers has been in the news lately after CarryMinati's video YouTube versus TikTok where he was roasted by the Youtuber. After the video was taken down, Faizal Siddiqui was in the news again this time for his own video, in which he is seen pouring liquid on a girl's face who is sporting facepaint.

For many, this was offensive as promoting and glorifying acid attacks against women. Alerted of the video, the NCW wrote to TikTok India asking for the takedown of the video. Now the TikToker issued an apology on Instagram, justifying his stance. He said that the whole video was not shown, where he has seen drinking water throwing it on the girl's face. Even though it's water, one questions why the girl needs to be sporting the face tattoo and why she needs to be maligned in the first place for leaving him. The humour in it seems lost when the rational mind views the video. Bollywood celebrities like Sona Mohapatra too criticised the video.

For the NCW the number of followers Siddiqui has, and the youth who are on TikTok is alarming since such videos can spread the wrong message. In his defence, Faizal Siddiqui wrote, "My intention was never to hurt anyone in any capacity. As a social media influencer, I realize my responsibility and apologize to anyone who was offended by the video." He tagged NCW in his post. In the post, he writes, "Acid kaun peeta hai?" (Who drinks acid?) Standing by the logic that his video was misinterpreted.

Many have called out Siddiqui for his videos and questionable judgement. Perhaps if the girl wasn't sporting that tattoo, it would have appeared differently, if he had thrown water in her face. What's done is done.