Social media is hard on stars, and lately following Sushant Singh Rajput's death many actors and celebrities have quit social media platforms due to hate and backlash. So has Sooraj Pancholi on Friday.

Sooraj Pancholi has been linked to Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's death. Now, Pancholi has left Instagram, leaving just one post behind.

Sooraj Pancholi off Instagram

Sooraj Pancholi has been the centre of hate for the longest time. Now, with Sushant Singh Rajput's death and Disha Salian's death, the young actor has been linked to it all. Despite his vehement opposition to all the allegations against him, the backlash has been continuous.

Now, Pancholi has left Instagram and has deleted all his posts. He left one post behind from his 28th birthday in 2018. In the post he wrote:

Today I complete 28 years of my life. I want to take up this moment to share a few thoughts that have been in my heart for a while. I wanted to wait to speak out until the case ended, but it's taken longer than expected. I don't know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life. I have been fighting the case in court for the last 6 years, with patience and respect, waiting for the trial to be completed. In this process I have been called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser and so much worse. I read these things about me almost every single day. And my heartfelt effort has always been to be strong, respectful and ignore it. But they still fill my and my loved ones' heart with so much sadness. I don't blame the people who call me names, because that's how I have been portrayed in public, but I'm not the monster that has been portrayed in headlines...."

On Friday, Sooraj Pancholi put up his message on his Instagram story saying that he felt 'suffocated' on the platform before leaving, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated."

He had recently tried to clear his name with regard to the rumours on Disha Salian, saying that he hadn't known her. His parents have also lodged complaints in this regard.