This year saw Shah Rukh Khan's films Jawan and Pathaan ruled the box office. With Jawan entering the Rs 2,000 crore club. Gadar 2 was released with Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama OMG 2 on August 11 and battled extremely hard at the box office. Gadar 2 suppressed Akshay Kumar's OMG2. And OMG 2 struggled hard to even enter Rs 500 crore.

OMG 2 suffered negativity due to the insane number of cuts imposed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite the cuts, the film was awarded an 'A' certificate.

Akshay Kumar faces a massive debacle at the box office.

Akshay Kumar who is known for releasing five films in a year, had to face a massive debacle at the box office.

This week, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's film Mission Raniganj was released along with Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming and Dono. Once again Akshay's film didn't open with good numbers at the box office.

During the promotion of his latest release, Mission Raniganj, Akshay was asked about it and whether it upsets him that the under-18 youngsters couldn't watch such an important film.

Akshay Kumar said, "Don't discourage me by making me think how much business my films will do"

Akshay Kumar replied, "Well, rules are rules. They (Central Board of Film Certification) felt it was an adult film. But did you guys feel it was an adult film? It was a film that should be shown to youngsters because I made it for them. Thankfully, it's going to come on Netflix. The important thing is that people should know about it."

Akshay opined, "When I made Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017), everybody told me, 'Yeh koi title hua? Are you mad? Are you telling me that you are making a film on shauchalaya?'. I went ahead and made it. Don't discourage me by making me think how much business my films will do. Give me courage that I should think at least, these kinds of films are made so that we can enlighten the audience that it's time to change the society."

He further said, "I made a film on sanitary pads (Pad Man; 2018). Kisi ke baap mein dum nahin tha ki sanitary pad pe film banaye. Koi haath bhi nahin lagata tha pad ko. ( no one can make a film on Sanitary pads). I won't name the person but I was standing with someone. We all stood with pads. He also was handed one pad. His PA whispered in my ear, 'Yeh inke haath mein mat dilao. Accha nahin lagta'." (Don't give a sanitary pad on his hand).

Box-office numbers

On its initial day, the film managed to collect a modest ₹2.8 crore according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks one of the weakest opening day figures for an Akshay Kumar film.

Akshay Kumar's previous film, 'OMG 2,' opened at ₹10.26 cr.

Ek Hero aur uska jabza jo auron ke liye ummeed bana!

Book Tickets Now: https://t.co/6yFXIXtrvX



Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW.#MissionRaniganjInCinemasNow pic.twitter.com/saQpHogVSd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Mission Raniganj's star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

The film, directed by Tinu Desai, portrays the courageous rescue mission led by Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in West Bengal's Raniganj in 1989.