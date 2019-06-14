Upendra and R Chandru have united again for bilingual, I Love You, after their much-hyped Brahma. It is a romantic drama which has Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda playing the female leads.

Ravi Kale, Sayaji Shinde, Jai Jagadish and many others are part of the supporting cast. The film has Dr. Kiran Thotambyle's music, Sugnan's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing.

Story:

Santhu is a happy-go-lucky boy. His mischievous acts has always made him the centre of attraction in his college. He is a man who does not believe in the concept of love, yet he falls in love with Dharmika (Rachita Ram), but their relationship did not last long. What happens when they meet years later forms the crux of the story:

Hype:

I Love You has been publicised well by the makers. The controversy around the movie has turned out to be a boon as the movie has drawn the attention of the public towards the flick. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in their words below: