Divya Spandana is a known face across the state of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, although it's her screen name Ramya that they associate it with. Those outside of the Southern film industry, know the Congress leader as a former member of the Lok Sabha, elected from Karnataka's Mandya. But not many know exactly why she took the exit door from politics. Some speculated party rivalries, while the actor herself cited, "personal reasons" for the decision.

Not just reasons for quitting, there have been many facets of her life hitherto unknown to public. The former MP recently opened up about her tough times after the death of her father RT Narayan, on the talk show Weekend with Ramesh.

"Two weeks after I lost my father, I was in Parliament. I didn't know anyone of anything, even about the proceedings of Parliament. But I learnt everything; I channelled my inner grief towards my work. It was the people of Mandya who gave me that confidence."

Most humans find themselves cocooning amidst new environment and unknown people, till that one friend orients and eases them into things. She credits Rahul Gandhi for the support during tough times and how he played a rescue ranger and even provided her with emotional support.

"My mother is the biggest influence in my life, next is my father, and third is Rahul Gandhi. When I lost my father, I had hit rock bottom. I did contemplate ending my life. I had become a recluse. I had also lost the election. It was a period of grief. During that time, Rahul Gandhi helped me and supported me emotionally too."

First films, then politics

Most of Spandana's career spans back-and-forth movement between films and politics. Spandana joined the Indian Youth Congress in 2012 and in 2013 she announced her decision to quit films to pursue a career in politics. In 2016, she made a comeback into movies with the film Nagarahavu. In 2019, she headed the social media campaigns for Congress party, but later resigned from the post. She represented the Mandya constituency of Karnataka in the Lok Sabha between August 2013 and May 2014.