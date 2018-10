The 12th season of one of India's two domestic leagues — I-League kickstarts at Coimbatore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, October 25 with a tie between Chennai City FC and the Indian Arrows.

When do the matches start and how to watch them live

Star Sports Network will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

With doubts remaining over the future of the league, given the talks over merging the long-standing league with cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL), teams will have an extra motivation to make an impact and be on top of the pecking order.

The 11-team league, which includes debutants Real Kashmir FC, will be played over six months, starting on Saturday and coming to a close on March 3.

Teams

Aizawl, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Indian Arrows, Gokulam Kerala, Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir, Shillong Lajong.

Kolkata clubs and powerhouses Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be leading the race for the coveted title this season, considering the firepower they have managed to add to their line-ups.

All eyes will be on Real Kashmir FC, the first football club from the valley to play top-division football in the country. The Snow Leopards have already created a buzz by roping in sportswear giants, Adidas in an unprecedented move when it comes to Indian football. After winning the second division in just its second year, there is quite a lot of expectations from the debutants.

Meanwhile, defending champions Minerva Punjab, under newly-promoted coach Sachin Bhadade, will be hoping to continue the winning momentum into the new season. They open their campaign against Churchill Brothers, who have managed to remain in the league despite finishing in the relegation zone last season.

Venues

The upcoming edition will be played across 11 venues — home bases of the teams in the league — across the country.

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Aizawl FC - Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl

Chennai City FC - Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore

Churchill Brothers - Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa

Indian Arrows - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar and Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Goukalam Kerala FC - EMS Stadium, Kerala

Minerva Punjab - Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Chandigarh

NEROCA - Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Manipur

Real Kashmir - TRC Turf Ground, Srinagar

Shillong Lajong, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Meghalaya

Full schedule of I-League 2018-19

26-10-18 05:00 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - Indian Arrows

27-10-18 05:00 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - Mohun Bagan

27-10-18 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Quess East Bengal

28-10-18 05:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - Aizawl FC

28-10-18 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Churchill Brothers FCG

31-10-18 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Real Kashmir FC

31-10-18 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Gokulam Kerala FC

01-11-18 02:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - Quess East Bengal

01-11-18 05:00 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - Churchill Brothers FCG

03-11-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Aizawl FC

04-11-18 05:00 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - Chennai City FC

05-11-18 05:00 PM - BARABATI STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Shillong Lajong FC

06-11-18 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Churchill Brothers FCG

07-11-18 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - NEROCA FC

10-11-18 05:00 PM - BARABATI STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Mohun Bagan

10-11-18 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - Minerva Punjab FC

11-11-18 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - NEROCA FC

11-11-18 05:00 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - Shillong Lajong FC

13-11-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Chennai City FC

15-11-18 05:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Shillong Lajong FC

16-11-18 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - Chennai City FC

18-11-18 07:30 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - Minerva Punjab FC

20-11-18 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Mohun Bagan

23-11-18 05:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - Minerva Punjab FC

24-11-18 05:00 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - NEROCA FC

24-11-18 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - Quess East Bengal

25-11-18 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Indian Arrows

25-11-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Churchill Brothers FCG

30-11-18 05:00 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - Churchill Brothers FCG

01-12-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Chennai City FC

01-12-18 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Indian Arrows

02-12-18 05:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - NEROCA FC

04-12-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Minerva Punjab FC

05-12-18 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Aizawl FC

07-12-18 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Indian Arrows

08-12-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Gokulam Kerala FC

09-12-18 05:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Aizawl FC

11-12-18 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Shillong Lajong FC

14-12-18 05:00 PM - BARABATI STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Aizawl FC

15-12-18 05:00 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - Real Kashmir FC

15-12-18 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Churchill Brothers FCG

16-12-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Mohun Bagan

16-12-18 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Chennai City FC

19-12-18 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Mohun Bagan

20-12-18 05:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Quess East Bengal

21-12-18 05:00 PM - KALINGA STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Gokulam Kerala FC

22-12-18 07:30 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - Real Kashmir FC

23-12-18 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Minerva Punjab FC

23-12-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Shillong Lajong FC

28-12-18 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Real Kashmir FC

28-12-18 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Mohun Bagan

29-12-18 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - Gokulam Kerala FC

29-12-18 05:00 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - Shillong Lajong FC

30-12-18 05:00 PM - KALINGA STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Churchill Brothers FCG

04-01-19 07:30 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - Gokulam Kerala FC

04-01-19 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Shillong Lajong FC

05-01-19 05:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Minerva Punjab FC

05-01-19 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - Indian Arrows

06-01-19 02:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Real Kashmir FC

09-01-19 02:00 PM - KALINGA STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Quess East Bengal

09-01-19 02:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Minerva Punjab FC

10-01-19 02:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Gokulam Kerala FC

11-01-19 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - Real Kashmir FC

12-01-19 02:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - NEROCA FC

13-01-19 02:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - Indian Arrows

14-01-19 07:30 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - Quess East Bengal

18-01-19 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Indian Arrows

18-01-19 07:30 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - Aizawl FC

19-01-19 05:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - Real Kashmir FC

19-01-19 07:30 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - NEROCA FC

19-01-19 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Gokulam Kerala FC

25-01-19 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Shillong Lajong FC

26-01-19 05:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Indian Arrows

27-01-19 05:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Quess East Bengal

27-01-19 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Aizawl FC

28-01-19 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Chennai City FC

30-01-19 05:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Gokulam Kerala FC

31-01-19 05:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Real Kashmir FC

01-02-19 05:00 PM - KALINGA STADIUM

Indian Arrows - NEROCA FC

01-02-19 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Aizawl FC

05-02-19 02:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - Churchill Brothers FCG

06-02-19 05:00 PM - KALINGA STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Chennai City FC

06-02-19 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Gokulam Kerala FC

07-02-19 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - NEROCA FC

09-02-19 05:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Mohun Bagan

10-02-19 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Quess East Bengal

10-02-19 05:00 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - Aizawl FC

11-02-19 02:00 PM - KHUMAN LUMPAK STADIUM

NEROCA FC - Chennai City FC

11-02-19 05:00 PM - KALINGA STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Minerva Punjab FC

14-02-19 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Shillong Lajong FC

16-02-19 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - Mohun Bagan

16-02-19 05:00 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - Indian Arrows

17-02-19 02:00 PM - TRC GROUND

Real Kashmir FC - Minerva Punjab FC

17-02-19 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Churchill Brothers FCG

18-02-19 05:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - Chennai City FC

21-02-19 05:00 PM - YBK

Quess East Bengal - Aizawl FC

22-02-19 05:00 PM - JLN NEHRU STADIUM

Shillong Lajong FC - Gokulam Kerala FC

23-02-19 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - NEROCA FC

24-02-19 02:00 PM - KALINGA STADIUM

Indian Arrows - Real Kashmir FC

24-02-19 05:00 PM - NEHRU STADIUM

Chennai City FC - Mohun Bagan

28-02-19 05:00 PM - YBK

Mohun Bagan - Indian Arrows

01-03-19 05:00 PM - TILAK MAIDAN

Churchill Brothers FCG - Chennai City FC

02-03-19 02:00 PM - RAJIV GANDHI STADIUM

Aizawl FC - Shillong Lajong FC

03-03-19 05:00 PM - EMS CORPORATION STADIUM

Gokulam Kerala FC - NEROCA FC

03-03-19 02:00 PM - TAU DEVI LAL STADIUM

Minerva Punjab FC - Quess East Bengal