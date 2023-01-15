'RRR' director SS Rajamouli recently had a fanboy moment when he met ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg at a party hosted by the Universal Pictures in Los Angeles, US. Rajamouli took to his social media account to share a series of images of his meeting with the Hollywood legend and referred to him as 'god'.

SS Rajamouli stood star-struck in front of Steven Spielberg

On Saturday, January 14, the star-struck Rajamouli posted photos of the special moment with Steven Spielberg on Instagram and captioned it, "I just met GOD". The photos showed the 'Baahubali' director holding his face and looking surprised as he stood in front of Steven. Besides him, music composer MM Keeravani can also be seen standing.

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

MM Keeravani, who won the Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, also expressed his admiration for the celebrated American filmmaker and shared a picture from their brief encounter at the party. He wrote in the caption, "And I couldn't believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu."

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️?? pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

Keeravani also tweeted that he told Steven Spielberg among all of his films, which one is his favourite. "Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything."

'RRR' all set for Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won the Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' at the recently concluded 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, in one of the two categories it was nominated in. The song was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up, by Rihanna, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Steven Spielberg, who has made films like 'Jaws', 'Lincoln', and most recently 'The Fabelmans', won Best Director at the award ceremony and his film 'The Fabelmans' won Best Motion Picture (Drama).