Ashneer Grover, the beleaguered co-founder of India's leading fintech unicorn, Bharatpe has finally resigned as the Managing Director of the company. Grover informed the company in an email sent at the midnight on March 1. This comes only days after BharatPe fired his wife Madhuri Jain Grover for allegedly falsifying invoices and charging the company for personal beauty treatments and international vacations.

After his resignation, Ashneer went on a 'no holds barred' mode and made serious allegations against the investors, lawyers and independent directors. Calling the entire investigation process a 'sham' in an interview with Moneycontrol, Ashneer added, "The whole process is a sham. You have decided what you want. There is no consideration for any process. You are just going after me, my wife, my whole family. Have you even called me once? Have the investors even spoken to me even once? What kind of a process is this where the chairman of SBI can't run a confidential process for a month?"

Allegations against my wife are bogus: Ashneer

Responding to the allegations made on his wife that she used the company's funds for her own expenses, he clarified that "In the termination letter, they have mentioned about laser treatment. I can tell you the level of blatant lies they have gone to. My wife had a skin condition. She was undergoing a doctor's treatment and that bill is a private bill. She had paid for it. It was just lying in the drawer. They picked that up and said you claimed this bill from the company."

In the most explosive remarks on the Sequoia Capital, Ashneer said, "Can tell you tomorrow if I start speaking, Sequoia will not be able to make a single investment in India. You will have ED, CBI behind them."